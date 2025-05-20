TURANDOT Comes to Israeli Opera in June

Performances run 24 June - 7 July 2025.
Giacomo Puccini's Turandot comes to the Israeli Opera next month. Performances run 24 June - 7 July 2025.
A Chinese princess presents her suitors with three deadly riddles - solve them and win her hand, fail and face execution. When a mysterious prince accepts the challenge, both their fates hang in the balance in Puccini's final and spectacular opera about the transformative power of love.
Libretto: Giuseppe Adami & Renato Simoni
Sung in Italian
English and Hebrew Surtitles
Translation: Israel Ouval
Duration: Two hours and 45 minutes including intermission
Turandot is produced in association with the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, London. This production premiered on July 9, 1984 during The Royal Opera Tour to the Olympics Arts Festival in Los Angeles and premiered at Covent Garden on 1 September 1984.
