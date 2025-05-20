TURANDOT Comes to Israeli Opera in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Giacomo Puccini's Turandot comes to the Israeli Opera next month. Performances run 24 June - 7 July 2025.

A Chinese princess presents her suitors with three deadly riddles - solve them and win her hand, fail and face execution. When a mysterious prince accepts the challenge, both their fates hang in the balance in Puccini's final and spectacular opera about the transformative power of love.

Libretto: Giuseppe Adami & Renato Simoni

Sung in Italian

English and Hebrew Surtitles

Translation: Israel Ouval

Duration: Two hours and 45 minutes including intermission

Turandot is produced in association with the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, London. This production premiered on July 9, 1984 during The Royal Opera Tour to the Olympics Arts Festival in Los Angeles and premiered at Covent Garden on 1 September 1984.

