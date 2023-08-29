Trampoline comes to the Cameri Theatre in September. Performances run 13-14 September 2023.

Winning a medal has never been funnier.

Yifat and Yinon, BFFs, promised themselves that by the age of thirty they would win a medal for Israel in the trampoline discipline. But the years pass, and in Yifat’s thirtieth birthday they are disgraced by yet another humiliating failure in the Israeli championship. Everyone around them say they should retire, but Yifat and Yinon knows: if you don’t take a risk in life, you risk a mediocre life.

On the way to the coveted medal they will go through rigorous training on Mount Hermon with an Olympic guru whose training methods have long been outlawed, will try to defeat two Russian gymnasts who have sex in a professional capacity.

They have no family, no relationships, no money. They only have one thing: each other.

After the success of Ringo and The Wandering Jews, The Cameri: A New Generation group bring you this new and crazy comedy, which will make you jump. High.

The play premiered as a staged reading at the 2021 “Here and Now festival” at The Cameri Theatre

Duration: 90 Minutes