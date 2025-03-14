THE WHALE Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Whale is coming to the Cameri Theatre this month. Performances run 14 March - 17 May 2025.

Charlie, a literature teacher after a painful breakup, finds refuge in uncontrollable eating bolus. Its radically high weight is derived not only from physical limitations, but also from deep loneliness. In a desperate attempt to find comfort and repair, he seeks to renew his relationship with Eli, his teenage daughter, before it is too late.

After shortening success in the US, Canada, Australia and Tokyo, and even serving as the basis for an Oscar-winning film, the play rises on the chamber stage.

