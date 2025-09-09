THE GOOD PERSON OF SZECHWAN Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three gods descend from the heavens in search of something truly rare: one good person. In the city of Szechwan, they find Shen Teh, a poor prostitute with a heart of gold, who agrees to take them into her humble home. As a token of gratitude, they gift her a sum of money that enables her to start a new life.

But when goodness meets harsh reality, it becomes clear that a generous heart may come at a high cost.

To survive, Shen Teh invents an alter ego: a tough cousin named Shui Ta, who can do all those things she herself wouldn't dare do.

As she falls in love with a melancholic pilot, the internal rift between her two selves further deepens.

Can one remain good in this world? And if so—at what price?

A gripping and moving adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s masterpiece, written "once upon a time" about a land "far, far away," yet still strikingly relevant here and now.