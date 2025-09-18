SOMEBODY SANG IT BEFORE US Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Cameri Theatre will present “Somebody Sang It Before Us” – a musical-theatrical journey through stations in the life of the State and the people of Israel.

The show incorporates monologues, scenes, sketches and songs from the vast repertoire of plays and musicals – both original Israeli and international – that have been staged at the Cameri Theatre during the 80 years that have passed since it was founded.

“Somebody Sang It Before Us”is the story of the State of Israel and of the Israeli theatre – vacillating from despair to hope, from laughter to tears, from the endless cycle of wars to the eternal aspiration for peace and prosperity.

Among the songs included in the show: “Tzel Etz Tamar” (Shadow of a Palm Tree), “Targil Be’hitorerut” (Exercise in Waking Up), “B’Shalom” (In Peace), “Shir Shel Achrey Milchama” (Song After a War), several songs by the military bands etc.

The show is accompanied by live music.

*This play contains the sound of explosions.

*This play includes the use of a prop resembling a cigarette.

Duration: 60 Minutes