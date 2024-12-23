News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MICKEY SAVES THE DAY Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Performances run 16 January - 8 March.

By: Dec. 23, 2024
MICKEY SAVES THE DAY Comes to the Cameri Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Mickey Saves The Day comes to the Cameri Theatre in January 2025. Performances run 16 January - 8 March.

LATEST NEWS

RAIN MAN Comes to the Cameri Theatre
FORCE MAJEURE is Now Playing at Cameri Theatre
NAOMI AND NORMA Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month
MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET Comes to Jerusalem Theatre

Mickey, a young ISA agent and Israeli patriot, is sent on a top־secret mission: to travel in a time machine back to November 1995 and save the life of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Unexpectedly, in Tel Aviv of the mid-90s’ Mickey meets his future parents and tries to prevent the betrayal that will ruin their marriage - only to discover a deeper and darker betrayal that he could never have imagined.

After the success of Ringo, playwright Yaron Edelstein, director Amit Apte and the Cameri | New Generation group collaborate once again in a political sci–fi comedy.

*This play includes the use of a prop resembling a cigarette.
*During the play, a sound of explosives is heard.
 

Duration: 90 Minutes




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.






Videos