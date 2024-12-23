Performances run 16 January - 8 March.
Mickey Saves The Day comes to the Cameri Theatre in January 2025. Performances run 16 January - 8 March.
Mickey, a young ISA agent and Israeli patriot, is sent on a top־secret mission: to travel in a time machine back to November 1995 and save the life of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Unexpectedly, in Tel Aviv of the mid-90s’ Mickey meets his future parents and tries to prevent the betrayal that will ruin their marriage - only to discover a deeper and darker betrayal that he could never have imagined.
After the success of Ringo, playwright Yaron Edelstein, director Amit Apte and the Cameri | New Generation group collaborate once again in a political sci–fi comedy.
*This play includes the use of a prop resembling a cigarette.
*During the play, a sound of explosives is heard.
Duration: 90 Minutes
