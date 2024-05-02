Lyric Opera Jerusalem Performs OPERA, OPERETTA Next Month

The performance is on 19th June 2024 at 19:00 at Harmonia Music Center.
Lyric Opera Jerusalem will perform fstive concert "Opera, operetta" next month. The performance is on 19th June 2024 at 19:00 at Harmonia Music Center, Coresh Str. 1, Jerusalem.
The soloists of the Jerusalem Lyric Opera will perform well-known and beloved opera ensembles by Verdi, Puccini, and Gounod, melodies from Lehar’s operettas “Die Lustige Witwe” and "Giuditta", Kalman`s “Die Csárdásfürstin”, “Die Zirkusprinzessin” and Strauss’s “Die Fledermaus”.
Learn more at https://www.lyric-opera.org/index.php?l=en&v=event&i=176#event
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos