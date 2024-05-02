Lyric Opera Jerusalem Performs OPERA, OPERETTA Next Month

The performance is on 19th June 2024 at 19:00 at Harmonia Music Center.

By: May. 02, 2024
Lyric Opera Jerusalem will perform fstive concert "Opera, operetta" next month. The performance is on 19th June 2024 at 19:00 at Harmonia Music Center, Coresh Str. 1, Jerusalem.

The soloists of the Jerusalem Lyric Opera will perform well-known and beloved opera ensembles by Verdi, Puccini, and Gounod, melodies from Lehar’s operettas “Die Lustige Witwe” and "Giuditta", Kalman`s “Die Csárdásfürstin”, “Die Zirkusprinzessin” and Strauss’s “Die Fledermaus”.

Learn more at https://www.lyric-opera.org/index.php?l=en&v=event&i=176#event



