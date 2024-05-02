Lyric Opera Jerusalem Performs OPERA, OPERETTA Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lyric Opera Jerusalem will perform fstive concert "Opera, operetta" next month. The performance is on 19th June 2024 at 19:00 at Harmonia Music Center, Coresh Str. 1, Jerusalem.

The soloists of the Jerusalem Lyric Opera will perform well-known and beloved opera ensembles by Verdi, Puccini, and Gounod, melodies from Lehar’s operettas “Die Lustige Witwe” and "Giuditta", Kalman`s “Die Csárdásfürstin”, “Die Zirkusprinzessin” and Strauss’s “Die Fledermaus”.

Learn more at https://www.lyric-opera.org/index.php?l=en&v=event&i=176#event

Play Broadway Games