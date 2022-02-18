LIFE IS A CABARET Comes to the Cameri This Weekend

The Cameri Theatre celebrates 75 years of theatre in a unique musical evening - a festive celebration of all the great musicals staged in the theater in the past 75 years, from Israeli classics to internationally-renowned musicals. A celebration of all the great moments from the beloved musicals, with dance, songs and lots of music!

Duration: 100 Minutes

Performances run 18 February - 11 April 2022.

Director and choreographer: Oz Morag

Dramaturge and artistic advice: Ori Orian

Music direction: Ohad Benavi

Set: Adam Keller

Costumes: Orna Smorgonski

Lighting: Uri Morag

Cast: Itzik Cohen, Dana Frider, Gal Popular, Revital Zaltsman, Ofri Biterman, Noy Alperin, Jordan Nikfahama/Shani Shauli, Ella Rozenzwig, Zion Houri, Liron Wigdor, Yuval Hebe, Hagar Engel, Barak Biton, Or Moshe, Shahaf Balash, Raz Solomon, Itay Koren ,Shani Dekel ,Roni Ovadia, Maayan Trabish

Learn more at https://www.cameri.co.il/eng/The_Cameri_Theatre_productions/10715/Life_is_a_cabaret.