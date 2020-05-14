Jaffa Theatre Plans to Perform Again, While Adhering to Health Regulations
Jaffa Theatre plans to return in an open-air venue, with strict health regulations in place for four upcoming performances, The Jerusalem Post reports.
The plays, all of which begin at 8 p.m., are the biographical Umm Kultoom (May 21), with Galit Giat in the title role of the beloved and famed Egyptian singer; 1,001 Nights (May 26), musical theater to enliven Scheherazade's enlivening tales; a refashioned revival of JT's popular Tonight We Dance (June 11) that tells the city's story from 1919-2019; and Farid al-Atrash (June 18), starring Ziv Yehzkel in the title role of the popular Egyptian singer who rose from band musician to superstar.
Learn more about their upcoming performances HERE.