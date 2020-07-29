Haifa Theatre Will Present a Children's Story Time Featuring WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE

On August 5, Haifa Theatre will present a children's story time, featuring the book Where the Wild Things Are.

There is nothing more amazing than a story that has come to life here and now. The theatre invites its patrons to dive with them into the worlds of imagination and the written word.

The event will take place on: 5.8.20 at 17:30 in the open air of the villa yard - Haifa Theater, Pevsner 48.

The event is designed for children aged 3-7 and their parents.

Story time is free of charge, register in advance at https://bit.ly/2Xg9SKH. For details and phone registration: 04-8600500 extension 1. The number of spots available will be limited.

