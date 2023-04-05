HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH To Close In Israel Amid Challenging Times

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, the groundbreaking musical by Stephen Trask and John Cameron Mitchell, will be closing its curtains in Israel, with the final performance scheduled for April 10, 2023, at Beit Hachayal in Tel Aviv. The show, which started performances in March 2021, starred Roi Dolev as the titular character and enjoyed a successful and critically acclaimed run.

However, the current state of affairs in the country has created a difficult environment for the continuation of the production. In an official statement, the show's producers explained:

"The current situation in the country poses an obstacle that prevents us from continuing the production. There is a sharp decline in audience attendance at Israeli theaters, and we do not have the ability to survive such a period as a private production without commercial or institutional backing to absorb the losses. Therefore, we have no choice but to close the production, despite the heartbreak of parting with our beloved and loyal audience."

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH made history in Israel by being the first musical production to return to the stage following quarantine and for implementing phone-free performances using the renowned Yondr pouches. This innovative move allowed attendees and performers to enjoy a distraction-free space, adding to the immersive experience of the show.

As the curtain falls on the Israeli premiere of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, the production's closing raises questions about the future of private productions in the Israeli theater scene, as the industry continues to navigate these challenging times.

For further details on HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH and its final performance, please visit: Click Here