GOD OF CARNAGE Opens This Weekend at the Cameri Theatre

Performances begin on March 4.

Mar. 3, 2022  
God of Carnage begins performances at the Cameri Theatre on March 4.

What happens when two enlightened couples meet to solve a brawl between their children? Will it be a cultural and positive evening aimed at educating the children about a life of coexistence, openness and mutual understanding? Or will it become an evening of violence, trauma and hysterics of curses, insults and tears?

Duration: 90 Minutes

Directed by Gadi Roll after Jürgen Gosch
Translated by Dori Parnes

Learn more at https://www.cameri.co.il/eng/The_Cameri_Theatre_productions/10705/God_of_carnage.



