GOD OF CARNAGE Opens This Weekend at the Cameri Theatre
Performances begin on March 4.
What happens when two enlightened couples meet to solve a brawl between their children? Will it be a cultural and positive evening aimed at educating the children about a life of coexistence, openness and mutual understanding? Or will it become an evening of violence, trauma and hysterics of curses, insults and tears?
Duration: 90 Minutes
Directed by Gadi Roll after Jürgen Gosch
Translated by Dori Parnes
Learn more at https://www.cameri.co.il/eng/The_Cameri_Theatre_productions/10705/God_of_carnage.