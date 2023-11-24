Divorce comes to the Cameri Theatre in December. Performances are set to run 3-4 December, 2024.

They have a child and a past in common, but each of them is in a different place today.

A divorced couple delves bravely into the depths of their complex relationship and discovers that true friendship between partners is a covenant that no divorce agreement can put asunder.

It's touching, it's funny, it's true- and it's happening one meter away from you!

The play is part of the "Out of the Box" project by the Cameri theatre, intended to create theatre in all situations (including global pandemics) and in spaces that are not necessarily the theatre's stage.

A new, groundbreaking form of theatre – in your living room as well.

The play is adapted for actual apartments and an intimate, authentic viewing experience. Want to invite us to your home? Details and reservations at tel: 050-9053054

Had you rather see it at our place? You're invited to join us in the unique Cameri 3 auditorium.

Duration: 55 Minutes