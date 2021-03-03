Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Center Stage Israel Launches Youth Theater Classes

Classes begin the week of March 7 for kids aged 7-17.

Mar. 3, 2021  
Center Stage Israel Launches Youth Theater Classes

Theater classes for kids in English have been announced at Center Stage Israel in Ra'anana.

Get your kids away from the screens and onto the stage. It's no big secret that getting kids involved in the performing arts can have major payoffs in school, and after the year they have had, give your kids the unfair advantage and sign them up to these creative, fun classes.

Classes begin the week of March 7 for kids aged 7-17.

Center Stage is a warm, nurturing and fun environment where kids' voices can be heard and where they can develop the empathy and responsibility needed to become the best version of themselves.

Learn more and register at https://www.centerstageisrael.com/youth-theater.html.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco
Dan DeLuca
Dan DeLuca

Related Articles View More Israel Stories
VIDEO: Dudu Niv and Yitzhak Hezekiah Talk Hanoch Levin at the Cameri Theatre Photo

VIDEO: Dudu Niv and Yitzhak Hezekiah Talk Hanoch Levin at the Cameri Theatre

Haifa Theater Announces its First Reading Festival Photo

Haifa Theater Announces its First Reading Festival

Israeli Musical Drama PPS Premieres on Israels TeeNick Photo

Israeli Musical Drama PPS Premieres on Israel's TeeNick

VIDEO: Cameri Theatre Hosts Panel For International Holocaust Day 2021 Photo

VIDEO: Cameri Theatre Hosts Panel For International Holocaust Day 2021


More Hot Stories For You

  • Virtual St Patricks Day Parade Presented By The Park Theatre
  • Roots Of Creation to Perform Live In New Hampshire
  • The Busted Jug Band to Performs A Live In-Person Show At The Historic Theater
  • Elliot Ackerman and Admiral James Stavridis Talk New Book 2034 at WRITERS IN THE LOFT