Chilbahs comes to the Cameri Theatre next month. One, a young, wild and egoistic actress. The second, a tough and bitter ninety-plus theater diva. On stage they are rivalries. Behind the scenes they are really enemies. But now that both of them are at stake, they have no choice but to find the way to get by. Or at least tolerate each other. What begins with a difficult war in which each one tries to turn the other off the sidewalk becomes a surprising and extraordinary relationship.

They are the most different in the world, they disagree with nothing, but between the one that begins the path to the one that faces its end, one thing connects: a tremendous passion for life.

The play was first presented at the 'Here and Now 23' festival of the Chamber Theater - staged readings of original plays.

The show was produced with the support of Alex and Dithi Landsberg.

