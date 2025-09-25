A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Streetcar Named Desire is headed to the Cameri Theatre. The performances will run 10 October - 6 December.

After losing her home and her job, Blanche arrives at the home of her younger sister, Stella, and Stella’s husband Stanley, seeking comfort and solace. She is horrified to discover that they live in a crumbling, cramped apartment in a poor immigrant neighborhood. She perceives Stanley as a rough, uncouth and violent man, and the clash between them escalates into a fierce confrontation, in which passions erupt,and long-buried secrets threaten to shatter her psyche.

A new stage adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ timeless classic, exploring feelings of alienation and difference in a society where everyone is desperate to belong.

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE is presented by special arrangement with The University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee.

*This play includes the use of a prop resembling a cigarette.

*This play contains a sudden loud sound.

*This play contains partial nudity.