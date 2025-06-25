 tracking pixel
YOUR ROOTS ARE SHOWING Showcase Applications Now Open

Apply by July 7.

By: Jun. 25, 2025
Ready to take your music global? Applications are now open to perform as an Official Showcase Artist at Your Roots Are Showing (YRAS) â€“ Irelandâ€™s folk, roots, and traditional music conference.

Taking place January 14â€“18, 2026, in the heart of Belfast, YRAS brings together artists, agents, talent buyers, media, and industry leaders from over 20 countries for five days of high-level networking, career development, and world-class performance opportunities. The conference covers panels, workshops, showcases, trade fairs, gig fairs, and late-night sessions. Itâ€™s more than a performance â€” itâ€™s a career move.

All Official Showcases take place at the award-winning ICC Belfast, on professional stages with top-tier lighting, sound, and backline. Each act will have a 30-minute slot to shine in front of influential delegates from across the global music industry.

What You'll Need to Apply:

  • Artist and band member names/roles

  • Contact details for artist or representation

  • 250-word artist bio

  • Two audio tracks (no WeTransfer links)

  • One live performance video

  • Two high-res (300dpi) color headshots

  • Media reviews, award nominations (if any)

  • Stage plot (PDF)

Join a vibrant community of tradition bearers, innovators, and music lovers at one of the worldâ€™s most exciting new platforms for folk music and cultural exchange. Showcase your music, make meaningful connections, and be part of something truly special.

Apply by July 7th:Â https://www.showingroots.com/showcase-application

