YOUR ROOTS ARE SHOWING Showcase Applications Now Open

Apply by July 7.
Ready to take your music global? Applications are now open to perform as an Official Showcase Artist at Your Roots Are Showing (YRAS) â€“ Irelandâ€™s folk, roots, and traditional music conference.
Taking place January 14â€“18, 2026, in the heart of Belfast, YRAS brings together artists, agents, talent buyers, media, and industry leaders from over 20 countries for five days of high-level networking, career development, and world-class performance opportunities. The conference covers panels, workshops, showcases, trade fairs, gig fairs, and late-night sessions. Itâ€™s more than a performance â€” itâ€™s a career move.
All Official Showcases take place at the award-winning ICC Belfast, on professional stages with top-tier lighting, sound, and backline. Each act will have a 30-minute slot to shine in front of influential delegates from across the global music industry.
What You'll Need to Apply:
Artist and band member names/roles
Contact details for artist or representation
250-word artist bio
Two audio tracks (no WeTransfer links)
One live performance video
Two high-res (300dpi) color headshots
Media reviews, award nominations (if any)
Stage plot (PDF)
Join a vibrant community of tradition bearers, innovators, and music lovers at one of the worldâ€™s most exciting new platforms for folk music and cultural exchange. Showcase your music, make meaningful connections, and be part of something truly special.
Apply by July 7th:Â https://www.showingroots.com/showcase-application
