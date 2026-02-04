The Everyman to Present TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE This March

🎭 NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Everyman will present the cast for the upcoming production of Tuesdays With Morrie, produced by Breda Cashe and Pat Moylan, which will run at The Everyman from Thursday 26th – Saturday 28th March.



Tuesdays with Morrie is adapted from the phenomenally popular first novel by Mitch Albom. It is an autobiographical story of Mitch Albom, an accomplished journalist driven solely by his career, and Morrie Schwartz, his former college professor. Sixteen years after graduation, Mitch happens to catch Morrie’s appearance on a television news programme and learns that his old professor is battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Mitch is reunited with Morrie, and what starts as a simple visit, turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a last class in the meaning of life.



The role of Morrie will be played by renowned actor David Hayman known for his starring roles in A Sense of Freedom, Trial and Retribution, Sid and Nancy, and The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas. On stage, David has played opposite Ruth Wilson in the Donmar’s production of Anna Christie, and more recently leading casts in productions of critically acclaimed plays Death of a Salesman and Cyprus Avenue, for which his performance won Outstanding Performance of The Year at the Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland. On screen will next be seen in Joel Coen’s upcoming Jack of Spades.



He will be joined by Irish actor, writer and composer Fionn Foley whom audiences know from his many performances on stages across Ireland as well as his TV and film work which includes Harry Wild, The Dry, Balor Hall, Dublin Oldschool and so much more.



Tuesdays with Morrie is a heart-warming exploration of friendship and life. It will make you cry but above all it will make you laugh.



