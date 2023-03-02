Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Verdant Productions Present SPEED THE PLOW

This re-imagining of David Mamet’s 1980s hit play turns the dynamic on its head as the genders of the protagonists are reversed.

Mar. 02, 2023  
With permission from David Mamet (Glengarry Glen Ross, Hannibal), Janet Moran directs this exciting, all new version of the classic satire Speed The Plow.

This re-imagining of David Mamet's 1980s hit play turns the dynamic on its head as the genders of the protagonists are reversed. Set in Hollywood where power is everything and morals are a commodity to be bought and sold, this production will examine the hierarchy from an alternative perspective. With two females as the movie executives and a younger male, the plot is given an entirely different context.

Speed The Plow has been performed by such luminaries as William H Macy, Jeff Goldblum, Joe Mantegna, Elizabeth Moss, Lindsay Lohan and is notable for marking Madonna's stage debut.

Speaking about the challenge of directing Speed The Plow, Janet Moran said:

"I'm so delighted to get the chance to see women take on these iconic roles in Mamet's classic play. This will be a fresh and exciting look at the power dynamics that the world of the play explores. I think audiences will find this production to be surprising, fierce and funny."

What the Critics said of previous productions of the Tony nominated play Speed The Plow

Cast

Jolly Abraham - An Octoroon (Abbey Theatre) On TV - Elementary, Law & Order SVU,

Tara Egan Langley - Chekov's First Play (Dead Centre) On TV - Harry Wild, The Fall

Macleod Stephen - Staging the Treaty (National Concert Hall)

Performance Dates

Civic Theatre, Tallaght 5th - 8th April

Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire 13th - 15th April

Ramor Theatre, Cavan 26th April

Droichead Arts Centre 27th April



