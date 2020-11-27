The Everyman Will Present Readings of Three Stage Plays By Conal Creedon

Rehearsed readings of The Second City Trilogy, three stage plays by Conal Creedon, conceived as a tragicomic exploration of various father-son relationships, set against the social, historical, and topographical background of Cork City, will be presented as part of Play It By Ear, the programme of shows for The Everyman Stage available on live audio broadcast, in association with Irishtown Productions. Each play can be enjoyed separately but there's a special three show bundle price of €30 (excluding booking fee) when you purchase a ticket for each show in a single transaction.

Directed by Al Dalton and Sadbh Barrett Coakley of ALSA Productions and featuring Gary Murphy, Tadhg Hickey, the trilogy comprises three stage plays, The Cure, When I was God and After Luke.

The Cure will be broadcast on Thursday, December 3rd, and we meet our anti-hero as he trawls the streets of Cork looking for an early morning pub in search of a cure. In When I Was God, to be broadcast on Thursday, December 10th, it's FAI Cup Final Day and referee, Dino Keenan, is retiring from the game. Ghosts of his past visit him in the dressing room... After Luke, the third and final play, will be broadcast on Thursday, December 17th, and it explores the greed driven frenzy surrounding the property market at the height of the Celtic Tiger economy.

Playwright Conal Creedon says "I'm absolutely delighted to have my plays performed on the stage of The Everyman. I was writer-in-residence there between 1998 and 2001, straddling the end of the last century, and have very happy memories of that time - since then I've always had a very close attachment to the Everyman. I'm particularly interested in this production as the plays are written without sets or props, with actors playing multi roles, consequently relying heavily on theatrical elements in the plays and the physicality of the actors - so I'm fascinated to see how that translates in a non-visual production."

Nominated Best Production 1st Irish New York Theatre Awards 2009

Nominated Best Playwright 1st Irish New York Theatre Awards 2013

Tickets for the audio live stream are €12 per show, or €30 for the ticket bundle, available from everymancork.com

