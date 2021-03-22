The Everyman & Islander Launch BEHIND THE CURTAIN Virtual Events

A collaboration between The Everyman and Islander will launch the first in a series of Behind the Curtain live music events which will have music streaming from the most iconic Cork venues.

Kicking off with The Corner House Session, on Friday, April 2nd, with piper Eoin Ó Riabhaigh, fiddle and flute player Johnny McCarthy, box player and songwriter Con Fada Ó Drisceoil and guitar and bouzouki player Pat 'Herring' Ahern.

For years, The Corner House on Coburg Street has long been known as the home of the best traditional musicians in the city. Its hospitality, and open-armed welcome, have made it the stomping ground for visiting musicians to call and engage with high-quality sessions that take place regularly.

MC on the night will be Bláithín MacGabhann who says, "Before the Corner House opened my father owned and ran the Spailpín. The Four Star Trio made up of Johnny, Con Fada and Pat started playing there in the 80's. Con Fada actually produced the Spailpín newsletter (nobody asked him to but he did it anyway). When my parents decided to move on and start a new pub, Johnny, Con Fada and Pat followed them. I've been listening to their sessions my whole life. I started working Wednesday nights when I was 17 and got to watch the lads play with guests from all over the country. Dancers would stop by when they were in town to join the Trio for the night. We've even had international additions; Harry from Japan took to drinking Beamish with the lads almost every Wednesday. Students of Johnny's come to learn what it means to play a trad session. The Four Star Trio are the real deal, and a gang of absolute messers. Joined for this session by Eoin Ó Riabhaigh who is a virtuoso piper, I'm very glad to be presenting this show to you, it'll be like inviting ye into my home. And after a year with no guests, a virtual visit will be very welcome indeed."

A coming together of these four musicians brings together the Thursday evening session, a major lure for traditional music enthusiasts, with the well-established Wednesday night residency. A highly energetic, and entertaining performance, full of musical magic and humour can be anticipated with the live video stream of Behind the Curtain: The Corner House Session on Friday, 2nd April.

This is a free event, with ticketholders asked to donate what they can with all monies going directly towards employing local musicians and artists to develop, and present, new performances.

Bookings and more information available at everymancork.com.