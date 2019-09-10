The Everyman Announces Cornucopia - Autumn Season Launch 2019

"There's so much to see here at The Everyman this autumn: we like to make sure you, our audience, are spoiled for choice" says Julie Kelleher, Artistic Director of Cork's Everyman Theatre at the announcement of the theatre's programme for the coming months.

From Wednesday, September 18th, audiences can avail of the first opportunity to see The Alternative, Fishamble's A Play for Ireland , before it embarks on a National Tour. The production is certainly right on the zeitgeist as it asks the question as to what would have happened if Ireland was still part of the United Kingdom? The phenomenal Asking for It returns for a limited run later in the month. A powerful play, adapted from the book of the same name by acclaimed writer Louise O'Neill, it had sell out runs in Cork and Dublin last year and generated incredible critical and audience reaction. "We are very proud of the success that Asking for It has achieved and are delighted that audiences will have another opportunity to see it" says The Everyman's Executive Director, Séan Kelly.

Cork native, award-winning, and internationally acclaimed dancer and choreographer, Luke Murphy, comes to The Everyman stage with Villains, a dance-theatre performance which weaves a tale of conflicted heroes and big bad guys. The gripping one man show, Tom Crean - Antarctic Explorer performed by the incredible Aidan Dooley, makes a welcome return for just three performances from October 14th and later in October, Brokentalkers bring their latest work, Woman Undone, an original and bold music and theatre performance created in collaboration with one of Ireland's greatest female vocalists, Mary Coughlan, followed by Tommy Marren's most recent offering, 3 Hail Marys, a nostalgic comedy which promises to have you on your knees laughing. Madhouse, based on the true life story of comedian PJ Gallagher can be seen in November, and The Everyman presents Spliced, the raw, and real deal one man show written and performed by Timmy Creed, on location in five different GAA clubs around Cork from Tuesday, November 5th. One of Ireland's leading theatre companies, Rough Magic, in association with Kilkenny Arts Festival will perform their contemporary staging of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, a comedy of sparkling wit and linguistic exuberance ,for just two performances on November 12th and 13th.

In between all of this, there's a diverse and tantalising programme including Reginald D Hunter who comes to Cork with his brand new show, Facing the Beast, on Monday, October 28th. The Cork Jazz Festival and Cork Film Festival have jam packed programmes and this year's traditional Christmas Pantomime, which will open on November 30th, presented by The Everyman and CADA, is Jack and the Beanstalk.

The Music Programme covers a huge range of styles and tastes including Wallis Bird's one woman solo show, Wallis Bird - New Moon Tour and perennial favourites like The Everyman Sunday Songbook return as does well-loved singer/songwriter, John Spillane, who will celebrate over two decades playing a Christmas Concert in the beautiful surroundings of The Everyman Theatre.

Seán Kelly said that he is eagerly anticipating the exciting and diverse programme coming to The Everyman over the next months "there is a vast array of offerings, appealing to people of all ages and interests" he said.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now from everymancork.com or at the Box Office on 021 4501 673.





