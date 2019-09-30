SPLICED Will Embark on Autumn Tour

From one of the country's most exciting upcoming writers, Timmy Creed, comes SPLICED. Hard-hitting, witty and brave, this multi-disciplinary collaboration written and performed by Timmy Creed, (with visual artist David Mathúna, composer Chris Somers), and directed by Gina Moxley, shines a light on the fragility of the sportsman behind the mask, and begins a conversation about identity and mental health in the GAA. The show tours to GAA clubs and theatres across the country this October - November following a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Hurling is more than just a national pastime - it's an ancient sport of Irish warriors that's history pre-dates the recorded history of Ireland itself. Skilful, pressurised, occasionally violent, it turns young men into local celebrities on the pitch and in the pub, with time for little else. But how do you find yourself, and challenge yourself, when your role is to uphold physical peak fitness, a high social status and unrivalled masculine identity?

Timmy Creed plays hurling. He loves it, he hates it, but for better or worse, it's a part of him. Written with sportspeople in mind, this one man show uses everything Timmy's experience in the GAA has to offer - he is physically and mentally stepping on and off the grass, to portray exactly the toll the expectations of the game took on him, and what an overriding single focus does to a young mind?

Spliced is a visceral account of Timmy's personal struggle from local hero and pack mentality to individual responsibility outside of the sporting institution that raised him. This site-specific show displays thrilling music and video that deals with identity, masculinity, and mental health, in the surroundings of a sports club.

"SPLICED deals with my own personal journey through the GAA over the course of 21 years playing and subsequent fallout from the game to pursue a career in the arts'', explains writer and performer Timmy Creed. "I am interested in the contrast between sport and art and I was driven to write SPLICED to create something that spoke to both worlds and invited sports-minded people into a theatrical conversation that they could relate to and bring the theatrical arena to the sports arena. This show is raw, doesn't hold back and speaks to young GAA men who might be struggling with their own mental health or trying to explore who they are."

See SPLICED in a GAA club near you this Autumn. Tickets are on sale now:

Autumn 2019 Tour:

16th October

Draíocht, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15

https://www.draiocht.ie/events/spliced

17th October

A Riverbank Arts Centre event, staged at Ballymore Eustace Handball Club

Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge, Co Kildare

https://www.riverbank.ie/event/theatre-spliced-by-timmy-creed/

18th October

Ramor Theatre, Virginia, Cavan

https://ramortheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873611030

19th October

A Linenhall Arts Centre event, staged at the Ball Alley, An Sportlann, McHale Road, Castlebar F23 X651

https://thelinenhall.ticketsolve.com/shows/873611888

22nd - 26th October

Project Arts Centre, Temple Bar, Dublin

29th & 30th October

An Culturlann, Belfast International Arts Festival

https://belfastinternationalartsfestival.com/event/spliced/

1st November

An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk, Co Louth (offsite performance)

https://www.visualcarlow.ie/events/info/spliced

2nd November

Visual, Carlow

5th - 9th November

The Everyman Cork presents Spliced at:

Brian Dillons GAA Club, Montonotte - Tue 5 Nov, 8pm

St. Finbarr's GAA Club, Togher - Wed 6 Nov, 8pm

Glen Rovers Hurling Club, Ballyvolane - Thu 7 Nov, 8pm

Blackrock Hurling Club - Fri 8 Nov, 8pm

Bishopstown GAA Club - Sat 9 Nov, 8pm

https://www.everymancork.com/2019/11/spliced/





