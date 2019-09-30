SPLICED Will Embark on Autumn Tour
From one of the country's most exciting upcoming writers, Timmy Creed, comes SPLICED. Hard-hitting, witty and brave, this multi-disciplinary collaboration written and performed by Timmy Creed, (with visual artist David Mathúna, composer Chris Somers), and directed by Gina Moxley, shines a light on the fragility of the sportsman behind the mask, and begins a conversation about identity and mental health in the GAA. The show tours to GAA clubs and theatres across the country this October - November following a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Hurling is more than just a national pastime - it's an ancient sport of Irish warriors that's history pre-dates the recorded history of Ireland itself. Skilful, pressurised, occasionally violent, it turns young men into local celebrities on the pitch and in the pub, with time for little else. But how do you find yourself, and challenge yourself, when your role is to uphold physical peak fitness, a high social status and unrivalled masculine identity?
Timmy Creed plays hurling. He loves it, he hates it, but for better or worse, it's a part of him. Written with sportspeople in mind, this one man show uses everything Timmy's experience in the GAA has to offer - he is physically and mentally stepping on and off the grass, to portray exactly the toll the expectations of the game took on him, and what an overriding single focus does to a young mind?
Spliced is a visceral account of Timmy's personal struggle from local hero and pack mentality to individual responsibility outside of the sporting institution that raised him. This site-specific show displays thrilling music and video that deals with identity, masculinity, and mental health, in the surroundings of a sports club.
"SPLICED deals with my own personal journey through the GAA over the course of 21 years playing and subsequent fallout from the game to pursue a career in the arts'', explains writer and performer Timmy Creed. "I am interested in the contrast between sport and art and I was driven to write SPLICED to create something that spoke to both worlds and invited sports-minded people into a theatrical conversation that they could relate to and bring the theatrical arena to the sports arena. This show is raw, doesn't hold back and speaks to young GAA men who might be struggling with their own mental health or trying to explore who they are."
See SPLICED in a GAA club near you this Autumn. Tickets are on sale now:
Autumn 2019 Tour:
16th October
Draíocht, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15
https://www.draiocht.ie/events/spliced
17th October
A Riverbank Arts Centre event, staged at Ballymore Eustace Handball Club
Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge, Co Kildare
https://www.riverbank.ie/event/theatre-spliced-by-timmy-creed/
18th October
Ramor Theatre, Virginia, Cavan
https://ramortheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873611030
19th October
A Linenhall Arts Centre event, staged at the Ball Alley, An Sportlann, McHale Road, Castlebar F23 X651
https://thelinenhall.ticketsolve.com/shows/873611888
22nd - 26th October
Project Arts Centre, Temple Bar, Dublin
29th & 30th October
An Culturlann, Belfast International Arts Festival
https://belfastinternationalartsfestival.com/event/spliced/
1st November
An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk, Co Louth (offsite performance)
https://www.visualcarlow.ie/events/info/spliced
2nd November
Visual, Carlow
5th - 9th November
The Everyman Cork presents Spliced at:
Brian Dillons GAA Club, Montonotte - Tue 5 Nov, 8pm
St. Finbarr's GAA Club, Togher - Wed 6 Nov, 8pm
Glen Rovers Hurling Club, Ballyvolane - Thu 7 Nov, 8pm
Blackrock Hurling Club - Fri 8 Nov, 8pm
Bishopstown GAA Club - Sat 9 Nov, 8pm
https://www.everymancork.com/2019/11/spliced/