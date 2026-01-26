Mayor of The West Midlands, Richard Parker Visits Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

🎭 NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Friday 23 January, Mayor of the West Midlands, Richard Parker, visited Wolverhampton Grand Theatre as part of his commitment to economic growth in the region.

Recognising Wolverhampton Grand Theatre as one of the major contributors to the city's economy and key driver of visitors to the city, Mr Parker learned that the Grand is much more than the shows on stage.

Meeting with Grand Theatre CEO Karen Smallwood, Grand Theatre Board Chair Duncan Jones, Black Country Chamber of Commerce CEO Sarah Moorhouse and MP for Wolverhampton West Warinder Juss, a tour of the 131-year-old theatre was an opportunity to see first-hand how the theatre impacts heavily within the community.

Topics of discussion included recent employment of Eden Garrettley (who also met with Mr Parker) in backstage technical roles, is a direct result of the Grand Theatre's involvement in a Creative Venue Technician Bootcamp in association with West Midlands Combined Authority and Solihull College & University Centre.

The visit was also an opportunity for the Mayor to learn about the challenges faced at the theatre which including operating for modern expectations within a Victorian building.

Richard Parker said; “Wolverhampton Grand Theatre is a very important institution – not only within the city of Wolverhampton but the wider West Midlands also. I am delighted to learn of the many reasons this theatre is attracting such footfall into the city, positively impacting local business and transport. I'm keen to see support for Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, helping to continue and further the incredibly beneficial work here.”

Karen Smallwood said; “It was an important step towards the future of Wolverhampton Grand to welcome the Mayor of the West Midlands to our stage. Looking out at the auditorium, it's clear how many people are impacted by the magic of theatre each night. It's important to emphasise how our reach extends beyond the seated capacity of a show and filters into all areas of the community. Whether it's the educational benefits of touring theatre into schools, the wellbeing benefits of providing music in care and residential homes, or of course a fantastic night of pure entertainment - Wolverhampton Grand is there for our community at every stage of life. I look forward to furthering the great success of the Grand Theatre.”

Duncan Jones said; “It was very encouraging to hear more about the Mayor's priorities and how they align with many of our aspirations for The Grand. We're looking forward to welcoming Richard and his team back to the theatre very soon.”

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.