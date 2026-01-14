Ralph McTell to Embark on Final Ireland Tour in Autumn 2026

🎭 NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

British singer-songwriter Ralph McTell has announced his final national tour of Ireland, Somewhere Down the Road, taking place in Autumn 2026. The farewell tour will see McTell return to venues across the country for one last run of live dates.

The tour will comprise 16 shows over 3 weeks, opening in Navan on October 17th and concluding in Galway on November 8th. Tickets for ‘Somewhere Down the Road’ will go on sale Friday 23 January here.

The tour will comprise 16 shows over 3 weeks, opening in Navan on October 17th and concluding in Galway on November 8th. Reflecting on the upcoming tour, McTell says “My Spring 2025 tour was the highlight of my year, made unforgettable by the presence of President Higgins at my Dublin concert. I can’t wait to see you all again -somewhere down the road”.

McTell’s relationship with Irish audiences stretches back more than five decades, beginning with his debut Belfast appearance in 1969, and has since grown through performances in renowned venues across the country.

Somewhere Down the Road coincides with the release of a special new album, The Timedrift of the Road, due in September 2026. The album will feature McTell’s songs reimagined by some of his favourite Irish artists, alongside a collection of brand-new recordings.

Tour Dates – 2026:

OCTOBER

17 NAVAN, Solstice

18 CASTLEBLANEY, Íontas

21 WESTPORT, Town Hall Theatre

22 SLIGO, Hawks Well Theatre

23 OMAGH, Strule Arts

24 DERRY, St. Columb’s Hall

25 DUNDALK, An Táin

28 DUBLIN, National Concert Hall

29 BELFAST, Mandela Hall

30 ARMAGH, Market Place

NOVEMBER

1 CORK, Everyman Theatre

4 KILKENNY, Watergate Theatre

5 ENNIS, Glór

6 TRALEE, Siamsa Tíre

7 WATERFORD, Theatre Royal

8 GALWAY, Town Hall Theatre

Photo Credit: Elly Lucas

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.