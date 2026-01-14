Ralph McTell to Embark on Final Ireland Tour in Autumn 2026

The tour will comprise 16 shows over 3 weeks, opening in Navan on October 17th and concluding in Galway on November 8th.
British singer-songwriter Ralph McTell has announced his final national tour of Ireland, Somewhere Down the Road, taking place in Autumn 2026. The farewell tour will see McTell return to venues across the country for one last run of live dates.
The tour will comprise 16 shows over 3 weeks, opening in Navan on October 17th and concluding in Galway on November 8th. Tickets for ‘Somewhere Down the Road’ will go on sale Friday 23 January here.
The tour will comprise 16 shows over 3 weeks, opening in Navan on October 17th and concluding in Galway on November 8th. Reflecting on the upcoming tour, McTell says “My Spring 2025 tour was the highlight of my year, made unforgettable by the presence of President Higgins at my Dublin concert. I can’t wait to see you all again -somewhere down the road”.
McTell’s relationship with Irish audiences stretches back more than five decades, beginning with his debut Belfast appearance in 1969, and has since grown through performances in renowned venues across the country.
Somewhere Down the Road coincides with the release of a special new album, The Timedrift of the Road, due in September 2026. The album will feature McTell’s songs reimagined by some of his favourite Irish artists, alongside a collection of brand-new recordings.
OCTOBER
17 NAVAN, Solstice
18 CASTLEBLANEY, Íontas
21 WESTPORT, Town Hall Theatre
22 SLIGO, Hawks Well Theatre
23 OMAGH, Strule Arts
24 DERRY, St. Columb’s Hall
25 DUNDALK, An Táin
28 DUBLIN, National Concert Hall
29 BELFAST, Mandela Hall
30 ARMAGH, Market Place
NOVEMBER
1 CORK, Everyman Theatre
4 KILKENNY, Watergate Theatre
5 ENNIS, Glór
6 TRALEE, Siamsa Tíre
7 WATERFORD, Theatre Royal
8 GALWAY, Town Hall Theatre
Photo Credit: Elly Lucas
Videos