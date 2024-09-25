Quiet Lights Reveals Festival Programme

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Islander has announced the 5th iteration of their winter festival, Quiet Lights, taking place in venues across Cork City, from the 21st-24th November 2024.

Quiet Lights is an exciting and well-loved winter festival with a big heart, which aims to shine a light on the new wave of Irish and International folk, traditional, and experimental talent that are quietly forging new paths, recollecting old tales, and creating new stories.

Highlights this year include a large-scale double-header from Elaine Howley and Rachael Lavelle, presented with festival partners Live at St. Luke's.

Quiet Lights' usual fare of presenting the best in upcoming folk & traditional music is the main strand throughout the festival again this year. They welcome artists Joshua Burnside & Memorial, who have both been trailblazing a name for themselves in the folk world, and the festival are excited to host a new duo performance from Aoife Ní Bhríain (fiddle) and Cork's own Cormac McCarthy (piano) in Triskel Arts Centre. The Kurdish/Syrian phenom Mohammad Syfkhan opens the festival in Coughlan's on the Thursday night, and the legendary concertina player Cormac Begley headlines St Lukes on the Sunday of the festival. There's a feast of favourites, from Fionn Regan, Lisa Hannigan, Lemoncello, and the programme also features very exciting new indie artists such as Morgana (Saint Sister) and The Kates, as well as Zoe Basha, Ana Palindrome, The Tan Jackets, Catrin Fince, Cormorant Tree Oh, Julia Maria + more.

Festival Director Jonathan Pearson says:

“We're delighted to be back doing Quiet Lights this year, our favourite time of the year. We'd like to welcome everyone back into some of Cork's venues to witness the amazing musicians that we have coming to our little festival this year. Once again the festival's backbone is in the brilliance of our local venues, and we'd like to thank them for their ongoing partnership in hosting these brilliant artists. We think there's something for everyone and we're looking forward to seeing you at a show.”

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More