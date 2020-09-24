Lyric Theatre in Belfast Will Not Reopen For Performances Until 2021

The decision was made due to "no clarity" on financial support for venues.

The Lyric Theatre in Belfast has revealed that it will not reopen for performances until 2021, BBC reports.

The decision was made due to "no clarity" on financial support for venues.

Northern Ireland received £33m as part of a UK government package for theatres, arts and music venues, in July, but it has yet to be decided how it will be spent, or when it will be released.

Theatres have also not been given a date when they will be able to allow audiences again without social distancing.

"At every stage of this pandemic, we have been working towards reopening the theatre in a safe and Covid compliant way for our wonderful audiences and brilliant artists," read a message to staff from Lyric management. "But each carefully thought-out plan has collapsed like dominoes in the howl of the ill-wind of this pandemic. Times are indeed tough for everyone, and this sort of staggered planning is no longer possible or fiscally prudent."

Read more on BBC.

Shows View More Ireland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You