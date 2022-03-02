LOVE IS A STRANGER Comes to Ballymaloe This Month

The team behind Another Love Story (ALS) are delighted to announce a day of music, food, and atmosphere in the wonderful surroundings of the restored 17th century barn complex, The Grainstore, Ballymaloe, Co. Cork, on Saturday March 19th as part of their continuing series of day events Love Is a Stranger.

Love Is a Stranger Ballymaloe presents a carefully chosen collection of friends old and new across two rooms throughout the day.

A first official ALS bow from the incredible Conor O'Brien aka Villagers; the wonderful world-tinged grooves of West Cork (via London) outfit K3:lu; full band shows from celebrated Irish artists Anna Mieke and Junior Brother; the powerful multi-instrumentalist Clare Sands; the stunning folk stylings of Peter Broderick; a set of laid-back West Coast style beats and rhymes from Cork's Jar Jar Jr; and the careful harmonies of emerging West Cork duo Les SalAmandas.

The day is rounded out in the intimate Carriguan Studio with a series of talks & DJ sets:

Siobhan Kane (Young Hearts Run Free) chats to celebrated Cork writer Danny Denton, a listening party & Q&A with Paul McDermott on his wonderful documentary 'Fail We May, Sail We Must' which investigates the links between Cork and the late, great Andrew Weatherall, and a chat with Eoghan O'Sullivan from The Point of Everything.

All of which segue into evening DJ sets from Toby Hatchett and Sunday Time's DJs.

Resident Ballymaloe caterer Wildside Catering will be dishing up delicious street food from their stall, with The Ballymaloe Cafe & Giftshop also open throughout, and a full bar provided for the event.

Love Is a Stranger is part funded and very kindly supported under the LPSS scheme with thanks to The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.