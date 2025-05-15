Jason Manford: A Manford All Seasons Comes to The Everyman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jason Manford is back with his brand-new live show. A Manford All Seasons. Jason's been busy since his last smash-hit stand up show but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn't changed a bit. A Manford All Seasons is Jason's latest comic offering set to hit the road.

The performance is on Friday 25th July 2025 at the Everyman.

Jason John Manford (born 26 May 1981) is an English comedian, presenter, actor and singer.

Manford was a team captain on the Channel 4 panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats from 2007 until 2010 and has presented numerous television shows for the BBC and ITV including Comedy Rocks (2010–2011), The One Show (2010), Show Me the Funny (2011), A Question of Sport: Super Saturday (2014), Bigheads (2017) and Children In Need (2022), and is one of four judges on ITV's Starstruck (2022).

Manford has starred in numerous stage musicals in the West End and across the UK such as Sweeney Todd, The Producers, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Guys and Dolls, Curtains and The Wizard of Oz.

