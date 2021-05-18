​​​​​​​Get A First Look At 'The Giant' Statue Coming To 21 Cities Across The Globe

The most exciting visitor attraction concept of the 21st century has been launched. Entitled, The Giant, it features the world's tallest moving statue (35 metres/112 ft). The Giant was conceived by The Giant Company based in Dublin, Ireland; the idea was initially inspired by Jonathan Swift's Gullilver's Travels.

Supported by Enterprise Ireland and CRBRE, the concept for The Giant includes the multi-storey statue mounted on a plinth housing an exhibition. The statue will be embedded with millions of addressable LED pixels giving it the ability to instantly take the form of any person from historical figures such as Albert Einstein or (famous woman Amelia Earhart) to stars of today from Lionel Messi to Beyoncé. Each hour the Giant will transform into each country's national heroes and celebrities. The Giant's arms and head can move to a diversity of positions and the images of the men and women appearing on the statue can speak or sing.

More than a visual wonder, visitors to the attraction will explore several fully immersive exhibits that feature state-of-the-art technologies including augmented and virtual reality, robotics and artificial intelligence. The exhibits are designed to be entertaining, educational and engaging for all age groups. Another feature of The Giant is the viewing tower where visitors can literally stand on the shoulders of a giant and look out over the city from a dramatic vantage point.

The attraction offers significant economic benefits to cities where it will be located providing a diversity of jobs and attracting local and international tourists and residents who will increase footfall in the vicinity. Besides income from ticket sales, The Giant provides several revenue producing opportunities including advertising on the spectacular three-dimensional digital statue; Giant selfies where every visitor can be scanned and instantly displayed on the sculpture creating the most awe-inspiring selfie in the world; special events and conferences; and retail shops and restaurants which are situated on the terrace roof garden. Additional revenue options include private events, brand celebrations and message for birthdays, anniversaries and wedding proposals. The Giant is expected to draw approximately 500,000 visitors each year, generating annual revenues of around €12m. Each Giant will cost between €15 - 20m to develop, depending on location and size of Giant, which is variable.

The Giant Company led by award winning entrepreneur Paddy Dunningis now seeking partners and expressions of interest from international developers who want to attract hundreds of thousands of people to a particular location (where footfall has been reduced by the current pandemic). Paddy and The Giant team are working with the award-winning innovative Berlin-based creative studio and architecture firm Dan Pearlman - to design the attraction.

Speaking about the launch of The Giant, Dunning said; "With patents in place, we are excited to unveil our plans! We have already had interest from investors from Europe, Australia, Abu Dhabi and cities across the US. The beauty of this attraction is that its exhibition can be tailored to individual cities and cultures and the sculpture can be posed in a number of positions to suit the location.

International commercial property giant CBRE has partnered with The Giant Company and is engaging with city authorities globally with the goal of establishing 21 Giants in 21 locations in 2021.

Niall McEvoy, Senior Development Advisor from the Irish Department of Enterprise said, 'The Giant is a High Potential Start up project we have supported from when it was at concept stage. At the core of this innovation is an ambitious team that have a vision for developing landmark attractions in multiple city locations across the globe. We look forward to supporting the next phase of the roll out of this innovation'.

Iconic American attraction company Ripley's Believe it or Not! Has also showed enthusiasm in the project with President Jim Pattison saying, "The Giant has real potential on so many levels: iconic landmark, attractions, technology, lighting, education and most importantly family fun! The outside will be an artistic canvas that can celebrate any event in the community and inviting every guest to be one of the many beautiful faces of the Giant. Excited to see which world-class city will be the first to take advantage of this Gigantic opportunity!"

Speaking about securing interest, Florence Stanley, of CBRE, said, "We're looking for prime locations and we are also open to more off-beat sites that need to drive footfall. We are very excited to be working on this project sourcing sites in 21 cities around the world. Our immediate priority is securing appropriate locations and from there finding investors who will see the huge benefits of situating this iconic attraction in their city. Franchising the Giant is also an option"

The Giant is pandemic proof i.e. Even in times of lockdown customers can scan themselves using an iPad and for a fee upload themselves to become a Giant and share their Giant selfie on social media.

Visitors to The Giant will receive a certificate, and become part of the Giant Movement, an ongoing online engagement for the public. The Giant will also present new dimensions in gastronomy and shopping. The team will work with leading chefs, artists and inventors in each location to ensure that the dining and retail experience is imaginative and of the highest level for its customers. The Giant's movement will lead the charge on promoting sustainable living and climate action along with funding programmes for the homeless and other philanthropic endeavours.

The Giant Company/organization works in concert with cities, embassies, and leaders across the globe. The Giant Company is a member of IAAPA, the international association of amusement parks and attractions. The Giant is planned for 21 major cities across the globe. While every Giant is bespoke for its city and country, each is also a member of a family that can digitally communicate with other Giants around the world. Global events will engender global communities and these trendsetting events will become a defining social feature of the coming decades.

Inside the ten-thousand square foot exhibition space, visitors will engage with The Giant Exhibition which offers an absorbing journey into the world of giants from the realms of legend and mythology, to a celebration of the extraordinary men and women of the city and country it's located in; from its inventors, scientists and artists to leaders, athletes, and game changers from the past to the present.

The Giant visitor attraction can be built as a temporary or permanent structure for cultural and commercial use. All aspects of The Giant conform to the highest standards of ethical business practices and environmentally sustainable and health-conscious design, construction and operation.

Features of The Giant:

● The world's tallest moving statue

● The world's most unique digital billboard

● The World's most sensational selfie

● Instantly transforms into any image

● It sings and speaks

● View the city from the shoulders of a Giant

● Hi-tech museum and exhibits for all ages

● Stage for performances and presentations

● Roof garden for dining, retail and entertainment

