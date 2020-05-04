DeBarras Living Room To Living Room Sessions Announces May Lineup

DeBarras live music venue in Clonakilty, West Cork, has unfortunately closed up for the time being abiding by government regulations, but you can join them for the ultimate, intimate lock-in sessions online.

DeBarras Sitting Room to Sitting Room Sessions are in to their second month of bringing you some of the finest Irish talent online, with some guests popping in from overseas along the way too. Tune in to their Facebook page, at 9:30pm every night, and 8pm on Sundays (GMT+1).

MAY LINE-UP:

Traditional Irish Session - Mon 4th

Anja Bakker - Tues 5th

Spoken Word - Wed 6th

John Spillane - Thurs 7th

Junior Brother - Fri 8th

Jordan's Run - Sat 9th

Tribute to Noel Redding, featuring Jeff Ward & some special guests - Sun 10th

Traditional Irish Session - Mon 11th

Fiona Kennedy - Tues 12th

Les Clague - Wed 13th

Aoife Scott - Thurs 14th

Liam O'Maonlaí - Fri 15th

Jenny MacNamara (New Orleans) - Sat 16th

John Blek - Sun 17th

Traditional Irish Session - Mon 18th

Liz Clark & Tessa Perry - Tues 19th

Steve Ryan (WINDINGS) - Wed 20th

Elaine Malone - Thurs 21st

Ray Blackwell from DeBarras said: "For the strange times we find ourselves in.... some of our favourite musicians will be bringing the music from their Sitting Room to yours. They will recreate DeBarras (or a DeBarras vibe) in their own home and perform a gig and we will live stream the performance on our Facebook page. Stay cool out there! We can do this."

Tune in at DeBarras Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DeBarrasClon/





