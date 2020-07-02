Culture Night Cork County 2020 is Set to go Ahead

Culture Night 2020 is set to go ahead on Friday September 18th and they are inviting organisations to take part either by holding an event in their local area, or by doing a virtual online event which can be promoted by Culture Night at local and national level.

will come as no surprise that, as a consequence of COVID -19, this year's Culture Night will be quite unlike any other. Propelled by the enthusiasm of artists and cultural organizations, the initiative has captured the public imagination, with some 400,000 people visiting museums, galleries, historic houses, artists' studios and cultural centres across Ireland since 2006. The COVID pandemic has had enormous social, cultural and economic impact and has severely affected the entire arts and cultural sector. We are also seeing how, in this crisis, the arts sector has been able to react positively and to connect with people in new ways and formats.

It is in this context that Culture Night Cork County are asking artists cultural organisations to think about how Culture Night 2020 can be re-imagined, to continue to celebrate those great qualities of imagination, passion, creativity and energy in the radically changed environment in which we now find ourselves.

Culture Night's success relies on the part played by artists and arts groups. The objective of Culture Night is to showcase and celebrate culture and creativity in all its forms, and every event programmed forms part of this fantastic evening of activity.

All events must be free of charge. And this year additional requirements regarding public safety must be taken into account when planning your event and organizers must ensure that any activities involving members of the public must comply with COVID 19 social distancing protocols. Alternatively, you may wish to create an online event for Culture Night. This can be done as an actual live event or may be prerecorded and issued as a live event over the course of the evening.

Once you decide on the format for your event, complete the online event information form. The deadline for the submission of an application is 5pm, Monday July 20th. While outline information needs to be submitted by that date, you do not need to have all details finalized. For more information, advice and support please contact:

Cork County Council Arts office on: 021 4346210 ext 6971 or via email: culturenightcorkcounty@gmail.com

www.culturenightcorkcounty.ie

Online registration form: https://tinyurl.com/ycu9y4cs

