Cork City Schools Enterprise Programme Final 2021 Moves Online

In a new departure this year, Cork City Schools Enterprise Programme 2021 will host its annual Cork City Final online, featuring some of the most innovative new business ideas from Cork secondary school students.

Run by the Local Enterprise Office, Cork City, the programme annually gives student mini-companies the opportunity to showcase their new business ideas and exhibit their products to a wider audience. Twenty five students from six Cork schools - Mount Mercy College, Colàiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Christ King Girls' Secondary School, Bishopstown Community School and Scoil Muire gan Smal - will compete with their mini-companies for a prize of €1,500.

Ideas range from a nutritional sports performance book titled 'Eat Smart, Play Smarter' to sustainable jewellery made from recyclable materials via bespoke music album covers in plexiglass displays.

Head of Enterprise, Cork LEO, Paul McGuirk, said: "We are really excited about this year's City final. Students have been working really hard since September 2020 in challenging circumstances but have really adapted well. Our Schools Enterprise Co-ordinator, Theresa Mulvihill, has worked closely with the schools and teachers to ensure the students continue to get a really rewarding experience and this is their opportunity to shine".

In addition to the overall prize, the categories at the City Final include Best Commercial Potential, Best Business Report, Best Sales, Best Business Pitch, Best Covid 19 Pandemic Contingency Plan, Best Social Media Presence and Best Innovation.

Event MC, Stevie G, said: "I'm really looking forward to taking part in this event, and seeing some of the creative ideas flowing from our young people in these challenging times. Young people never cease to amaze me, and it's a great opportunity to glimpse tomorrow's innovations today".

The Schools Enterprise Finals will be streamed at 10am on Wednesday March 10 on Cork City Council's YouTube channel, where viewing will be free to the public.