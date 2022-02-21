Cork Arts Theatre Announces Ten New Productions By Cork Artists

After the famine comes a feast. Theatre-lovers are in for a real treat in 2022 as Cork Arts Theatre premieres exciting new work by local playwrights, post lockdown.

The programme of ten shows - under the banner Creative Empowerment - is the brainchild of CAT's Artistic Director Dolores Mannion, made possible with the backing of The Community Foundation for Ireland and the generosity of an anonymous donor.

During lockdown, when almost all live theatre ceased globally, the small but vibrant Cork Arts Theatre group recognised the need to keep the creative process alive. At the time The Creative Empowerment programme acted as a lifeline for many of Cork's most creative and engaged artists, helping them to stay motivated. It is now set to deliver a diverse programme of entertaining and thought-provoking theatre which should play to full houses.

The wide-ranging programme kicks off in March and runs through to November 2022 - and it includes works that will make you laugh, cry, or question the status quo.

It promises theatre at its best and most original - drama which sparks new conversations alongside plays which deliver the best of all medicines, laughter.

The programme features the challenging and disturbing Stacy by Jack Thorne (Minnow Productions) and the hilarious Cork based drama The Flags by BAFTA Award winning Bridget O'Connor (Red 'n Blue Theatre Company).

Also included in the line-up are new plays by Kelby Guilfoyle (Blathanna), Padraig O'Connor (This, That & The Other), Dolores Mannion (Abandoned), Pauline O'Driscoll (Jump!?), and a devised work entitled Where's My Art? by Suisha Arts that examines experiences of people with disabilities in creating in the performing arts.

Strive Theatre's multi-disciplinary Styx will bring the audience on a promenade through the venue while The Dominion of Fancy, a dark musical cabaret performed by Dominic Moore, Victoria Keating and Mark Wilkins, encompasses opera, puppetry, projection and live music. With Wake, written and performed by Irene Kelleher, we meet Lily, not quite your typical mourner, at her mother's wake.

Artistic Director of Cork Arts Theatre, Dolores Mannion said: "We are thrilled to be supporting so many Cork theatre makers and are excited by the wide range of productions we have lined up for our audience. We are immensely grateful to The Community Foundation for Ireland and the anonymous Cork benefactor for recognising the vision of Cork Arts Theatre and funding the Creative Empowerment programme".

The Chief Executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland, Denise Charlton, said: "Access to the arts lies at the very heart of real equality. Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, we are delighted to be supporting Creative Empowerment in bringing the passion, creativity and energy of Cork artists before audiences.

What is particularly inspiring is the wide range of works in the programme. Audiences will laugh, cry and, I have no doubt, applaud these thought-provoking productions. After the experience of the past two-years The Community Foundation and its donors look forward to seeing full houses at The Cork Arts Theatre for the rest of 2022."