Corcadorca Announces New Company Manager

Rachel Gleeson has been working as Assistant Producer at Corcadorca since July 2020.

Apr. 1, 2021  

Rachel Gleeson has been announced as the new company manager at Corcadorca Theatre Company.

Rachel worked as an actor for 15 years, performing on the main stages across the country as well as abroad on international tours. She holds a BA in Drama & Theatre Studies from Trinity College, a Law Degree from The Honorable Society of King's Inns and an MA in Arts Management & Creative Producing from UCC. Rachel has been working as Assistant Producer at Corcadorca since July 2020.

On behalf of the Board, Chairperson Paul O'Donovan said "We are delighted to welcome Rachel Gleeson as Company Manager. Rachel's background, skills and enthusiasm are an ideal match for Corcadorca's continued ambition."

Pat Kiernan: "I am very excited to begin working with Rachel and implementing our ambitious plans for Corcadorca. Her passion, energy and knowledge of theatre brings a new dynamic to Corcadorca and will drive the company forward."

Rachel: "I am thrilled to be embarking upon this new chapter with Corcadorca; a company that not only has stood at the heart of civic celebration in Cork for 30 years, but is also one of Ireland's leading producers of off-site theatre. In taking on this role, I hope to bring fresh eyes, new perspectives and a renewed dedication to supporting new work and emerging artists. I want to thank the board for putting their trust in me to take on this legacy and greatly look forward to rolling out our exciting plans for this year and beyond, alongside Pat Kiernan."


