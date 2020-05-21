Carlow Arts Festival Will Live-Stream Festival Including TIGER KING Inspired Micro-Opera, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Taking place on what would have been the weekend of the festival, there will be a live -stream of SLICE #2 of the festival to online audiences.

The special broadcast on 6 June will feature a stellar line-up of national, international and native Carlow artists from a diverse range of art forms from Circus, Opera, Dance, Comedy, Theatre, Visual Art, New Writing & Music - including newly commissioned and site specific work.

Featuring Louis Lovett (Theatre Lovett) as international arts critic Villum Harsh (the festival host), a mix of live and pre recorded content will be streamed as a live broadcast on YouTube and Facebook on 6 June at 8pm.

The broadcast will be available to view in its entirety for 1 week after broadcast and will have Sign Language Interpretation and/or Subtitles throughout, demonstrating the festivals continued commitment to accessibility.

One highlight of the festival is a Tiger King-inspired micro-opera, EXOTIC V. BASKIN: THE MICRO-OPERA, commissioned by Carlow Arts Festival. Violence. Vengeance. Big Cats. This operatic riff on the true story behind the Tiger King phenomenon is a darkly funny musical duel between zookeeper Joe Exotic and his arch-nemesis Carole Baskin.

Learn more at https://carlowartsfestival.com/slice-2/.

