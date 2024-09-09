Bangers & Crash Comes to The Everyman Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This unique concert series promises a captivating fusion of virtuoso performance, and collaborative participation, showcasing a brand-new composition by the maestro of participatory music, Brian Irvine, conducting 50 young guest musicians in each venue: Lime Tree Theatre, Limerick, The Everyman, Cork, Visual Theatre, Carlow and Black Box Theatre, Galway.

Led by renowned percussionists Alex Petcu, Emma King, Caitríona Frost, Brian Dungan, John Rousseau-Parlane, Paddy Nolan and guest Patrick Lynch, the Bangers and Crash Percussion Sextet not only showcases a spectacular array of percussion instruments - including marimbas, vibraphones, tubular bells, wind chimes, crotales, tambourines, gongs and a vast array of drums from around the world - but also captivates audiences with their creative use of ad hoc materials like scrap metal and household materials, pushing the boundaries of sonic exploration and crafting a mesmerizing fantasia of percussion sonorities.

"These shows will be a celebration of our shared experience with participants from across the country. We hope everyone leaves elated, inspired by what percussion can do, and proud of what we've created together - something far greater than the sum of its parts" Alex Petcu.

“Thanks to the Arts Council, writing this 3-dimensional participatory piece for Bangers and Crash and 50 participants is an irresistible invitation to embark on a wild, sonically rich adventure" Brian Irvine.

As well as Irvine's new work, the concerts will feature a debut performance of a new participatory composition by the group's Musical Director Alex Petcu. Complementing these participatory works, the repertoire will also include: Music for Pieces of Wood by Steve Reich, Ghanaia by Matthias Schmitt, Catching Shadows by Ivan Trevino and Shell by Emma O'Halloran.

Brian Irvine says, “Whoever you are, whatever you play, whatever stage of learning you are at, whatever the type of music you like…come and be part of a new and wonderfully wild concoction of percussion and noise. Joining forces with the brilliant Bangers And Crash Percussion Sextet you are invited to take part in the first ever performance of my new work Call: [I am] here! So whether you have been playing for years or just a couple of hours or if you just like the sound of a spoon hitting a radiator or the sound of bubble wrap popping...we want you to be part of our wonderful band ! Just bring your instrument or something (or things) that makes a noise and you are in the band ! All that is required is a sense of fun and an appetite for some sonic adventure.”

