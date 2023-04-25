Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballydehob Jazz Festival Is Back In Full Swing For Its 17th Edition This May Bank Holiday Weekend

Fans of music and almighty craic will descend on the West Cork village to partake in its world-renowned Ballydehob Jazz festival this weekend.

Apr. 25, 2023  

The Ballydehob Jazz Festival is back in full swing for its 17th edition this May bank holiday weekend with an incredible line up of gigs, art, and activities that promise to be the best yet.

Music lovers can look forward to unique live original shows, a free music trail of over 30 Irish and international acts, a jazz poetry slam, swing dance lessons, a late night jazz club for adults, a circus school for kids, flower and food workshops, a craft market, the Word Famous Ballydehob Jazz New Orleans Jazz Funeral Parade and many other treats and surprises.

Not to be missed is the world premiere of Swedish-born Camilla Griehsel's new studio album show Mamasongue Source, alongside exceptional musicians all the way from the Congo and South Africa. Headlining on Saturday is the wildly anticipated TarantaCeltica; a multi-instrumentalist high energy musical collaborative that combines the rhythmic percussions of Southern Italy with traditional Irish jigs and melodies that guarantee to have the crowd on their feet.

The village's vibrant community has been pulling together to channel Ballydehob's energy though the legendary New Orleans-style Sunday Funeral Parade, this year themed the "Carnival of Creatures" and led by Modh Coinníollach (The Good Mood) muppet, a physical manifestation of the village's sunny predisposition.

There's plenty of FREE events for all ages to enjoy, with some ticketed concerts. Weekend passes to all headline shows are €65. Full information, and booking at www.ballydehobjazzfestival.org.




