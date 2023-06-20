BRIDESMAIDS Comes to 3Olympia Theatre in August

Performances run from August 29th to September 2nd 2023.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

Bridesmaids has arrived to 3Olympia Theatre for 7 performances from August 29th to September 2nd 2023! Tickets priced from €21.50 including booking fee & €1.50 restoration levy on sale now from Click Here.
 

A hilarious show that promises to be the girl’s night out to remember.

Becky is the overly loyal Maid-of-Honour whose life unravels as she leads her best friend, Sarah on a wild ride down the road to matrimony. Things go awry as competition between Becky and Sarah’s new BFF (best friend forever) Tiffany (she’s so gorgeous you would just hate her) over who is the bride’s best friend, threatens to upend the wedding planning that has been in the making since primary school. 

Prepare yourselves for dance-offs/sing-offs and eventually shout-offs at the “Hen do of the year”…held in a caravan!!

Will this wedding story have a happy ending, or will these best friends rip each other apart? 

Grab your pals and throw on your garter for a hilarious night out filled with laughter and tears (and more laughter).




