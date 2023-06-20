BRIDESMAIDS Comes to 3Olympia Theatre in August

A hilarious show that promises to be the girl’s night out to remember.

Becky is the overly loyal Maid-of-Honour whose life unravels as she leads her best friend, Sarah on a wild ride down the road to matrimony. Things go awry as competition between Becky and Sarah’s new BFF (best friend forever) Tiffany (she’s so gorgeous you would just hate her) over who is the bride’s best friend, threatens to upend the wedding planning that has been in the making since primary school.

Prepare yourselves for dance-offs/sing-offs and eventually shout-offs at the “Hen do of the year”…held in a caravan!!

Will this wedding story have a happy ending, or will these best friends rip each other apart?

Grab your pals and throw on your garter for a hilarious night out filled with laughter and tears (and more laughter).