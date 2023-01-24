Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A BOLT FROM D'BLUE By David Gilna To Be Presented At The Viking Theatre for Three Week Run

David Gilna recounts his early dreams of being a performer, his family history, his first arrival to the US, and more.

Jan. 24, 2023  

A BOLT FROM D'BLUE By David Gilna To Be Presented At The Viking Theatre for Three Week Run

Following the success from David Gilna's (My Bedsit Window, The Unsung Hero, One For The Ditch) World Premiere of his new solo play 'A Bolt From D'Blue' for the 1st Irish Festival 2022 at the New York Irish Center back in January & sell out summer tour of America, the award-winning Irish Playwright will perform 'A Bolt From D'Blue' at The Viking Theatre for a three week run from the 31st January - February 18th 2023.

In this powerful one-man show "A Bolt From D'Blue," David Gilna recounts his early dreams of being a performer, his family history, his first arrival to the US, and, of course, the moment that changed his life forever: being struck by lightning. Gilna deftly guides us through the humor and horror of this near-death experience, weaving the trauma of this life-changing event into a poignant and unforgettable show. For anyone seeking hope or a teary-eyed laugh, "A Bolt From D'Blue" is not to be missed.

For more information on the award-winning Irish Playwright David Gilna

https://www.davidgilna.ie

For more information on The Viking Theatre

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220679®id=154&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vikingtheatredublin.com%2Fcurrent-productions?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Irish National Opera Presents Donizettis DON PASQUALE at The Everyman Next Month Photo
Irish National Opera Presents Donizetti's DON PASQUALE at The Everyman Next Month
Irish National Opera has assembled a stellar team for its first-ever production of Donizetti's Don Pasquale, the composer's greatest comic opera. Donizetti composed the work in 1842, during a decade in which his popularity was so great that one in every four opera performances in Italy was of a work by him.
DREAM FACTORY Comes to the Everyman Cork Next Month Photo
DREAM FACTORY Comes to the Everyman Cork Next Month
Stars of RTÉ’s ‘Body Brothers’ and ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-finalists LORDS OF STRUT are back with their new family show ‘Dream Factory’. 
Ortús Chamber Music Festival Line-Up Announced Photo
Ortús Chamber Music Festival Line-Up Announced
The 8th Ortús Chamber Music Festival will run from February 26th to March 5th in venues around Cork City and County, featuring 8 of the world's most celebrated classical musicians.
LORD MAYORS TEA DANCE To Take Place 29 January At City Hall, Cork Photo
LORD MAYOR'S TEA DANCE To Take Place 29 January At City Hall, Cork
The 'Lord Mayor's Tea Dance' will recommence in City Hall, Cork Sunday 29th January 2023, 3.00pm-5.30pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Irish National Opera Presents Donizetti's DON PASQUALE at The Everyman Next MonthIrish National Opera Presents Donizetti's DON PASQUALE at The Everyman Next Month
January 23, 2023

Irish National Opera has assembled a stellar team for its first-ever production of Donizetti's Don Pasquale, the composer's greatest comic opera. Donizetti composed the work in 1842, during a decade in which his popularity was so great that one in every four opera performances in Italy was of a work by him.
DREAM FACTORY Comes to the Everyman Cork Next MonthDREAM FACTORY Comes to the Everyman Cork Next Month
January 10, 2023

Stars of RTÉ’s ‘Body Brothers’ and ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-finalists LORDS OF STRUT are back with their new family show ‘Dream Factory’. 
Ortús Chamber Music Festival Line-Up AnnouncedOrtús Chamber Music Festival Line-Up Announced
January 10, 2023

The 8th Ortús Chamber Music Festival will run from February 26th to March 5th in venues around Cork City and County, featuring 8 of the world's most celebrated classical musicians.
LORD MAYOR'S TEA DANCE To Take Place 29 January At City Hall, CorkLORD MAYOR'S TEA DANCE To Take Place 29 January At City Hall, Cork
January 4, 2023

The 'Lord Mayor's Tea Dance' will recommence in City Hall, Cork Sunday 29th January 2023, 3.00pm-5.30pm.
The Abbey Theatre Announces Rob Furey as Technical DirectorThe Abbey Theatre Announces Rob Furey as Technical Director
January 4, 2023

The Abbey Theatre has announced that Rob Furey has been appointed to the role of Technical Director, joining the Senior Management Team. Rob will lead the Technical Department, including Production, Stage Management, Costume, Props, Stage Tech, Light and Sound.
share