You Management - Theatrical Talent Agency Continues Global Expansion With Launch Of New Office In The United States







YOU Management - a talent agency representing performers working in theatre, TV and film in the UK and worldwide- is continuing its global expansion: after merging with OMA - Germany's biggest Musical Theatre agency - in 2019 and navigating the pandemic and its devastating effect on the entertainment industry. YOU Management will open a third office in Nashville in the United States on 6 April 2021, headed up by senior agent Stacy Gaudioso. Stacy is an established senior producer and casting director with 20 years of experience in talent recruitment and production services for the entertainment industry.

The agency, founded in London by actor and director Terence Rodia in 2012, has a stable of talent managers who all come from a performing arts career background, representing a diverse array of artists in the UK and internationally, many of whom regularly perform in West End and Broadway shows playing in London and Germany, including Hamilton, Pretty Woman, Phantom of the Opera, Come From Away, as well as major TV and film projects.

With new head offices in the heart of the West End, and a second office in Hamburg, the agency already represents an array of US artists including Grammy nominated Chanel Haynes playing 'Tina' in "Tina - the Musical" in the West End, as well as Kristina Love who is playing the same leading role in the German Production of the show in Hamburg. Other US artists include Antoine Banks-Sullivan, due to open as 'Sven' in Frozen the Musical Original European Cast set to open in summer 2021, Anthony Curtis Kirby ('Raymond' in Tina - The Musical), Pim Van Amerongen (A Chorus Line - US National Tour), Ceanté Emiko Harris (Thriller - West End and International Tour), Cordell Mosteller (Motown the Musical - UK Tour, Thriller - West End)

Terence Rodia said, "We are so excited to launch our first US office - this will make us the only agency with offices in all three major markets within the entertainment industry. It's crazy to think we are expanding in the middle of a pandemic, but we are hopeful that the West End and Broadway scene is picking back up and our industry will soon thrive even better than before.

During the pandemic, and in each lock-down we have come up with innovative ways to support our clients and their mental health during the hard times we found ourselves in. During the first lockdown, we offered daily Instagram Live sessions, providing our clients with advice and new perspectives from industry figures, as well as tutorials on creating the perfect showreel and self tape. We also strived to find effective and innovative ways to connect our clients remotely with casting directors.

"We are proud that YOU Management is still standing strong; of course, we acknowledge the enormous challenges of the pandemic and what we've been through as an industry, but we are determined not to let it hold us or our artists back. We want to strive to be the best at what we do and what we've worked so hard to achieve over the last decade to build.

We have had several new offers for new cast members for West End shows which are set to reopen in May/July which gives us fresh hope that the pandemic will hopefully soon be behind us.

We are very excited that Stacy is joining us to launch our US office in Nashville, TN. Nashville continues to trend as an up and coming live entertainment district for performing artists. We have worked with Stacy as a Casting Director at a previous entertainment production company and we know what experience and warmth she'll bring to the YOU family!"

The agency has also launched a production arm YOU Productions, with the overall aim to reinvest the fruits of financial success into producing theatre and entertainment.

Terence Rodia is the Executive Producer for YOU Productions, which has been involved in Curtains (Wyndhams Theatre and Tour), White Christmas (Dominion Theatre), The Wedding Singer (Troubadour Theatre), The Last King of Scotland (Sheffield Crucible) and as Co-Executive Producer for the Planet Blue animation brand from Arrow Studios, which has been developed and animated in Nashville.