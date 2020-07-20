Whole Artist Management Promotes Former Binder Casting Intern Erin Burris to Talent Manager

Burris, a graduate of SUNY at Geneseo, joined the Whole Artist Management team assisting owner, Rich Martino and managing partner, Mike Cruz in January after completing an internship at Binder Casting.

"When you know you know" says Martino of Burris. "Erin has every single qualification required to be successful in this industry. We are extremely excited for her to begin this next chapter with us."

"I am grateful for the opportunity to further my career as a talent manager with Whole Artist Management" says Burris. "The Whole Artist Management Family (#WAMFAM) has been a community of support during these challenging times. I am especially proud that WAM has been a positive advocate for the social movements that have gained national attention during this pandemic. I am looking forward to helping rebuild the arts industry through my work with my colleagues at WAM, our clients, and other performing arts professionals."

Throughout the pandemic Burris along with Martino and Mike Cruz have hosted weekly video conferences for their roster to keep everyone as positive and up to date as they can. On these conferences the clients have been able to share with and motivate one another. The goal of the team is to always lift our clients up, and use our platform to make a difference, raise awareness, and contribute to change however and wherever we are able.

Whole Artist Management, founded by Martino in 2012, represents stage, and television talent including Lortel Nominee L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Television, Broadway and Pop Star Maya Days (RENT, AIDA, Damages, Mélange), Matt DeAngelis (Chicago Fire, For Life, Daredevil, WAITRESS), Recording Artist and Broadway Star Kyle Taylor Parker (KINKY BOOTS), Zoe Jensen (DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HAMILTON), Broadway star Lauren Marcus (BE MORE CHILL & the upcoming TICK TICK BOOM film), and Marika Aubrey (reigning Beverley - COME FROM AWAY First National Tour).

