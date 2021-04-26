Vivid Seats to Become a Publicly-Listed Company Via Merger With Horizon Acquisition Corporation







Vivid Seats Inc. has entered into a definitive transaction agreement with Horizon, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, that will result in Vivid Seats Inc. becoming a public company.

The new company, which will be led by Vivid Seats CEO Stan Chia, will continue to be managed by its management team, including CFO Lawrence Fey. Todd L. Boehly, Chairman and CEO of Horizon and Eldridge, will join the Vivid Seats Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to partner with Horizon, bringing together the trusted Vivid Seats brand and our deep expertise in the live events industry with a portfolio of unique and accretive relationships brought by Horizon that can accelerate our growth," Stan Chia, CEO of Vivid Seats, said. "With our Vivid Seats Rewards loyalty program and outstanding customer service, we are poised to drive growth while continuing to innovate and improve the user experience for our loyal customers."

Todd L. Boehly, Chairman and CEO of Horizon said, "We are pleased to bring Vivid Seats to the public markets. With its favorable mix of live events, and its growing list of strategic partners, Vivid Seats has built an impressive technology platform, as well as a substantial customer base. Vivid Seats is a scaled, growing and highly profitable marketplace that will be well positioned to drive continual long-term growth."

Institutional investors have committed to a private investment of $225 million in Class A common stock of the combined company that will close concurrently with the business combination. Horizon has $544 million of cash in its trust account, of which $155 million was previously invested by Sponsor.

Existing Vivid Seats shareholders will roll 100% of their equity into the new company, with all proceeds from this transaction being used for debt repayment and capital structure optimization. It is anticipated that the combined company will have an equity market capitalization at closing of approximately $1.95 billion.

The respective boards of Vivid Seats and Horizon have approved the proposed business combination. Completion of the proposed business combination is expected in the second half of 2021. The transaction will be effected pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Transaction Agreement entered into by Vivid Seats, Horizon, and the other parties thereto, which contains customary closing conditions, including, without limitation, the registration statement being declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and approval by the shareholders or members, as applicable, of Vivid Seats and Horizon.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the transaction agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Horizon with the SEC and will be available at www.sec.gov.