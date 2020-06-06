VIDEO: TDF Hosts Wendy Wasserstein Project Virtual Presentation on June 8

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In 1998, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Wendy Wasserstein and TDF wanted to see if theatre was still relevant to young people.

TDF took eight high school students to see six shows in one season, and had pizza and talked after every performance.

Today that experiment has blossomed into 24 mentorships. Top theatre professionals share their time and expertise with public school students throughout the five boroughs.

Together they see hundreds of shows a year, always followed by discussions.

Please join TDF as they gather virtually to celebrate this year's participants with words of encouragement from teachers, mentors and alums.

The virtual celebration streams on June 8 at 4pm. Tune in below!







