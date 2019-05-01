Tina Benko, Andrew Durand, Kyle Beltran Lead Industry Reading of DIRTY DIRTY

On Tuesday, May 7th, The Dennis & Victoria Ross Foundation (DVRF) will present an industry reading of Amy Gijsbers van Wijk's DIRTY DIRTY as part of the 2019 DVRF Playwrights Program. The reading stars Tina Benko (Nantucket Sleigh Ride), Andrew Durand (Ink, Head Over Heels), Kyle Beltran (Blue Ridge), Mirirai Sithole (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play), and Fig Chilcott (La MaMa's The Last Days of Judas Iscariot). The reading is directed by Sarah Krohn (WP's Veil'd).

In DIRTY DIRTY, renowned journalist Violet Miller (Benko) sets out to write about HardBall, a porn studio with a safe, sex-positive reputation and sky-rocketing female viewership. But when Violet meets CJ (Durand), the breakout male star at the center of HardBall's success, she's caught between her professional persona and her newly awakened desires, and begins to question who's really in control.

Oliver Roth/OHenry Productions (Burn This, The Inheritance) serves as Consulting Producer to the DVRF Playwrights Program.

DVRF is a non-profit foundation organized and operated for educational purposes, including support for public debate and discussion on topics of and the promotion of emerging artists working in the theater, film, music, and visual arts. The Foundation intends to seek out and produce work of artistic merit that has not yet or would not otherwise receive commercial sponsorship. For more information on its programming please visit www.dvrf.org.

DVRF has been a launching place for bold new works since 2015. Recent DVRF Program recipients include Thirst by C.A. Johnson (MCC’s upcoming All the Natalie Portmans) directed by Danya Taymor (Daddy) and Ian August’s The Excavation of Mary Anning, directed by Sammi Cannold (Ragtime on Ellis Island), which will be part of New York Stage & Film’s upcoming season of readings.

For industry invite inquiries please contact rsvp@dvrf.org.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski







