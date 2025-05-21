Theatre Communications Group Appoints Kamilah Long as Director of Advancement and Philanthropic Engagement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Communications Group has announced the appointment of Kamilah Long as Director of Advancement and Philanthropic Engagement, a new leadership role aligned with TCG’s vision for a just and thriving theatre ecology.

“Kamilah’s passion for transformative giving and her deep relationships within the arts and philanthropic sectors make her uniquely positioned to lead this crucial work. We’re thrilled to welcome her to our TCG team,” said LaTeshia Ellerson, Co-Executive Director of National Engagement at TCG.

In this role, Long will lead the strategy and implementation of TCG’s fundraising efforts across individual, foundation, corporate, and government sources. She will work closely with TCG’s Co-Executive Directors, staff, and board to cultivate partnerships and develop a comprehensive advancement strategy that includes the launch of a planned giving program and the execution of TCG’s upcoming change capital campaign.

“I’m honored to join TCG at such a transformative time in the American theatre landscape,” remarked Long. “I see a powerful alignment between mission and momentum, and I’m eager to contribute to national strategies that advance a culture of philanthropy rooted in equity, artistic excellence, and long-term resilience.”

Long began at TCG on May 19.

Kamilah L. Long is a visionary leader and transformative force in the arts, with a distinguished career that spans acting, directing, producing, education, executive leadership, and fundraising.

She is renowned for her ability to merge artistry with strategic innovation, leaving a profound impact on organizations and communities alike. Kamilah began her artistic journey as a storyteller, earning her membership in Actors’ Equity Association and performing professionally while completing her undergraduate degree in theater at Alabama State University. She later earned her Master of Fine Arts in Performance and a Certificate in African American Theatre from the University of Louisville, deepening her expertise in crafting stories that resonate with diverse audiences. Her leadership roles have included serving as Executive Director of Play On Shakespeare and as the inaugural Director of Development at the National Black Theatre in Harlem. Most recently, she served as Chief Development Officer at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF), spearheading over $20M in groundbreaking fundraising initiatives and championing equity in the arts. In addition to her work with established institutions, Kamilah is the founder and CEO of The Black Whole. Under her leadership, The Black Whole has co-produced acclaimed short films, including You Go Girl! an official selection of the Sundance Film Festival, and Ashland, a project she wrote and starred in.

