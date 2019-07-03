The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes Marketing Agents Diana Salameh & Erik Piepenburg

There are endless ways someone can be involved in the theatre without actually being on stage. Diana Salameh & Erik Piepenburg are wonderful examples of how you can turn your love and passion into your job.

You've seen Diana Salameh and Erik Piepenburg's work but you may not know it. Diana and Erik are employees of NYC marketing agency Serino Coyne. Diana is the director of marketing and communications and Erik is a features editor. Both of them are responsible for helping spread the word about your favorite shows.

In this episode, Diana and Erik discuss:

what marketing and advertising actually is (it's a bit confusing but stick with them)

the difference between marketing, press, and personal publicists

how their love of theatre drew them to their current roles off the stage

the need for equality in the workplace and worldwide

Other opportunities to be a part of theatre without being

Erik's journey being one of the first to work on MSNBC when it started in the 90s

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Produced by Jillian Hochman. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

