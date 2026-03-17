The Pekoe Group Announces New Leadership Appointments

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway advertising agency The Pekoe Group has named Chase Haylon as Account Director and Dounia Benabdallah as Senior Digital Advertising Coordinator.

In the role of Account Director, Haylon will build upon his success as Account Manager overseeing key relationships, anticipating evolving needs, and ensuring the seamless delivery of integrated work for clients.

Haylon began his career crafting social media campaigns for Broadway shows and cultural institutions at The Pekoe Group and Situation Interactive. Later, he co-founded The Social Team, a boutique social media agency specializing in live entertainment. At The Social Team, he collaborated with major brands like Hasbro, Mattel, and Live Nation to develop digital brand strategies, organic social content, and influencer marketing campaigns for their live entertainment properties. Beyond marketing, Chase was an early co-producer on How to Dance in Ohio (2023) and is currently adapting the acclaimed 2020 documentary The Painter and The Thief for the stage.

In the role of Senior Digital Advertising Coordinator, Benabdallah will lead the execution and optimization of integrated digital advertising campaigns, driving performance through data-informed strategy, precise targeting, and cross-functional collaboration for the agency's clients, while ensuring seamless tracking, reporting, and budget management.

Certified in Google Ads and Meta Blueprint and holding an MBA in Marketing, Benabdallah has served in the role of Digital Advertising Coordinator at The Pekoe Group for the last 3 years, coordinating paid media campaigns across programmatic display, social, search, and email platforms, with expertise in tracking, attribution, and marketing automation. Before joining The Pekoe Group, she managed digital advertising for a portfolio of international hotels and travel brands, developing cross-platform campaigns, coordinating initiatives for events and summits, and reaching audiences across multiple languages and regions.

The Pekoe Group is an award-winning strategic and creative ad agency, with departments in advertising, digital, promotions, social media, websites, and design. Over the past 17 years, they have worked on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and touring productions, as well as some of the city's finest restaurants, cultural institutions, and the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment.





