The Tennessee Williams and New Orleans Literary Festival Will Host WE HAVE NOT LONG TO LOVE Celebration

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The Tennessee Williams and New Orleans Literary Festival will host We Have Not Long To Love: A Celebration Of Tennessee Williams on Friday, March 27.

This marquee benefit performance showcases multiple works by Tennessee Williams in an immersive theatrical experience at the Historic BK House and Gardens. Rob Ashford, acclaimed director and choreographer, and winner of Tony, Olivier, Emmy, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards, conceived the event and will direct. The evening begins with cocktails in the sumptuous garden and a brief introduction to the house. In intimate rooms of the historic home, small groups will experience scenes from Sweet Bird of Youth, Orpheus Descending, and A Streetcar Named Desire. Rather than sitting and watching distantly from seats, this immersive theater experience places the audience inside the world of the play. As the audience is guided in small groups through the rooms of the house, the boundaries between stage, actors, and audience disappear. Following a short intermission during which hors d’oeuvres and a signature cocktail will be served, guests will enter the courtyard for Suddenly Last Summer, bringing the evening to a powerful close.





