Manhattan School Of Music Appoints Or Matias As Dean Of Musical Theatre

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Manhattan School of Music has appointed Obie Award-winning composer, music supervisor, orchestrator, pianist, and educator Or Matias as Dean of the School’s Musical Theatre division, effective July 1, 2026. He assumes the mantle from choreographer, author, and educator Liza Gennaro, who has led MSM Musical Theatre since July 2018.

“Or’s impressive record of creative innovation, his commitment to new works, and his distinctive cross-genre musical voice position him as an extraordinary leader of MSM’s Musical Theatre division as it enters its second decade at the School,” says Executive Vice President and Provost Joyce Griggs. “His years on our faculty and his longstanding commitment to access in arts education reflect values that deeply resonate with our mission and with the culture of learning and humanity we work to uphold every day.”

About Or Matias

A passionate advocate for new work, Mr. Matias has helped develop more than 15 world-premiere productions, including Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Grey House, Black Swan, Particle Fever, Octet, My Joy Is Heavy, Preludes, Moby Dick, First Daughter Suite, Three Houses, and Travels. His collaborators have included Dave Malloy, Rachel Chavkin, Duncan Sheik, Phillipa Soo, Joe Mantello, Michael John LaChiusa, Rob Ashford, Leigh Silverman, and Sonya Tayeh, as well as performance work with Itzhak Perlman, Josh Groban, Ingrid Michaelson, and the Trans‑Siberian Orchestra.

Complementing his extensive experience as a theatre professional is a teaching record of nearly 20 years. Mr. Matias has taught students of all ages and backgrounds, and has taught a Contemporary Musical Theatre course on faculty at MSM for seven years. His work as an educator is driven by a passion to expand access to arts education, evidenced by his long‑standing collaborations with Opening Act NYC, Actionplay, and Manhattan Theatre Club as well as his contributions as a mentor and content creator for youth and global learning programs.

MSM’s Musical Theatre degree program is the only conservatory program of its kind in New York City. On the cusp of its 10th anniversary, the program – led by Dean Liza Gennaro and Music Director David Loud – attracts professional artist-teacher faculty and guest artists, many of whom have created and performed in some of Broadway’s greatest successes. For a young program, it has graduated numerous notable alumni who have gone on to establish rewarding careers on- and off-stage. Among those in the former category are Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP! The Musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wild Party at Encores!); Willie Beaton II (Broadway’s A Wonderful World); Sarah Thorn (Othello with Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, This World of Tomorrow with Tom Hanks and Kelli O’Hara); Alysia Velez (Broadway revival of Into the Woods), and many more.





